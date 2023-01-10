This is the Lake Tahoe mansion where Jeremy Renner was injured by a 7-ton snow plow

Built in 1992, Renner purchased the home in 2014 for $1.3 million. Dirt.com reported that the home is currently valued at $2.6 million.

Inside, the home features a hand-painted fireplace, wood columns, a quartzite stone patio, formal dining area and much more. Nearly every inch of the home is dedicated to providing the absolute best in cabin living.

While the home itself is stunning, the true beauty of the property is just outside. The nearby land is protected forestry, features a pit lounge, swimming pool, river rock fireplace, three-car garage and a guest cottage.

The actor is often spotted exploring the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park — as Renner calls it — “my backyard.”