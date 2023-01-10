ajc logo
This is the Lake Tahoe mansion where Jeremy Renner was injured by a 7-ton snow plow

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
The actor was injured while helping a neighbor

Jeremy Renner, a Hollywood icon most famous for his performances as Hawkeye within the Marvel cinematic universe, remained in critical but stable condition on Tuesday after being run over by a 7-ton snow plow, according to The New York Times. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly exited his snow plow on New Year’s Day to aid a stranded motorist near his Lake Tahoe mansion, then tragedy struck: Renner was run over by the snow plow and hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Dirt.com, “The Hurt Locker” actor is a Reno regular who spends significant time at his Washoe County estate helping his local Mt. Rose community however he can — including using his snow plow to help clean out neighborhood driveways.

Located just above Lake Tahoe and 25 minutes from downtown Reno, the 51-year-old actor’s estate spans 5.8 acres. The house itself is a sprawling 6,919 square-foot, timber and stone-accented home that houses five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

From the wood paneled walls to the expertly carved ceilings, the home expresses the grandest of mountain cabin living.

Built in 1992, Renner purchased the home in 2014 for $1.3 million. Dirt.com reported that the home is currently valued at $2.6 million.

Inside, the home features a hand-painted fireplace, wood columns, a quartzite stone patio, formal dining area and much more. Nearly every inch of the home is dedicated to providing the absolute best in cabin living.

While the home itself is stunning, the true beauty of the property is just outside. The nearby land is protected forestry, features a pit lounge, swimming pool, river rock fireplace, three-car garage and a guest cottage.

The actor is often spotted exploring the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park — as Renner calls it — “my backyard.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

