‘Housing will remain weak throughout the winter,’ expert says

“Buyers need to still move forward with purchasing a home,” she advised. “Seven percent is historically more normal than 3%. Because this hike happened so fast, it has been difficult for buyers to adjust psychologically to the reduction in their spending power. Buyers should continue to save, and be prepared financially to look for a home and make offers. A positive for buyers is that ‘no contingency offers have subsided’ and we are also seeing sellers contribute to closing costs again.”

As home prices and interest rates continue to moderate, inventory remains one of the largest issues for the Atlanta housing market. But even once homes become more readily available, affordability will remain an issue for most residents.

According to the Georgia MLS, the median sales price of an Atlanta home was $370,000 in Dec. 2022, a 2.8% increase from the previous year. The U.S. Census reported that the median household income in Atlanta was $69,164 from 2017 to 2021. Following the “28% rule” of money management used by most accountants, Atlanta residents at or near the U.S. Census’ household income estimations should spend no more than $1,613 a month on their mortgages.

Unfortunately, even with a 20% down payment of $74,000 and credit score of 700, a buyer would have to pay around $2,360 for a mortgage on a median house.