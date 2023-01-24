Here’s how much it costs to paint a house, according to the experts

Giving your home a new look doesn’t have to be complicated. Painting the home’s exterior can give your pad curb appeal like never before. Giving the interior a new coat of paint can radically change the personality of each living space. Either way, it’s important to know just how giving your home a new look can impact your budget.
Here is a breakdown of how much it should cost to paint your home, according to the experts.
How much does it cost to paint the outside of my house?
It will cost an average $5,200 to paint the exterior of a 2,000 square-foot home, according to This Old House. That number, however, can vary by up to an additional $7,000, depending on the number of floors of the home and a number of other factors. In the end, exterior home painting generally costs anywhere from $1 to $4 per square foot of space.
“The average cost to paint a house is $3,000, but it can cost anywhere between $1,800 and $4,400, depending on the size of your home, type of siding you have, and whether or not you need to complete any prep work beforehand,” Angi home expert Mallory Micetich told Homes and Gardens.
“You’ll also need to pay more if your home is more than one story. Expect to pay 50 per cent more per story for exterior painting.”
How much does it cost to paint the inside of my house?
According to Smart Remodeling LLC, the average cost of painting the interior of a house in 2023 ranges from $2 to $6 per square foot. To completely repaint the interior of a 2,500 square foot home, for instance, will set you back anywhere from $2,000 to $9,000.
“To paint inside a house is not just a matter of purchasing paint and starting the painting project,” the company reported. “There are many things involved, including hiring an expert to do the painting job, measuring the house interior, and repairing walls and ceiling before painting. These and many other activities and necessities in a painting project add some amount to the overall cost of painting the interior of a house.”
The wide range in costs for painting home interiors depends largely on the height of the walls, the type of paint, the number of coats of paint and furniture removal.
