Report: Check out the top celebrity home sales of 2022

Mark Wahlberg’s former Beverly Hills mansion goes on the market

Once featured on HBO’s “Entourage,” this 13,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion hit the market in 2022 for a cool $28.5 million. The 1.7-acre estate was once owned by Mark Wahlberg, who also served as an executive producer on the HBO hit series.

At six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the sprawling mansion features a number of different living spaces — including a hair salon.

Lil Wayne puts Miami Beach mansion for sale

Rap icon Lil Wayne put his sprawling Miami Beach party pad on the market last year. Priced at $29.5 million, the waterfront estate is located on an oasis of Allison Island. Featuring 110 feet of water frontage off of Biscayne Bay, the 10,600 square-foot mansion includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

From the 22-foot-high ceilings to the movie theater, the rapper’s megahome is equipped with enough luxury to entertain guests by the droves.

For a full breakdown of the top 10 celebrity houses of 2022, check out the video above.