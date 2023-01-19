Report: Check out the top celebrity home sales of 2022

From Kim Kardashian to Mark Wahlberg to Lil Wayne, celebrities made some massive real estate moves in 2022. Now Toptenrealestatedeals.com has rounded up their top 10 celebrity homes stories for 2022, and it’s chock full of luxury and glamor.
Here are three of our favorites:
Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu residence
From Bel Air to the Hidden Hills, Kim Kardashian has been tearing it up in California real estate. Most notably for 2022, Kardashian purchased an oceanside Malibu estate most famous for being the former home of Cindy Crawford.
Purchased for $70.4 million, it proved to be one of the most expensive homes sold within the Malibu area for the year. At 7,450 square feet, the two-story Mediterranean style estate features three acres of manicured grounds over El Sol Beach.
Mark Wahlberg’s former Beverly Hills mansion goes on the market
Once featured on HBO’s “Entourage,” this 13,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion hit the market in 2022 for a cool $28.5 million. The 1.7-acre estate was once owned by Mark Wahlberg, who also served as an executive producer on the HBO hit series.
At six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the sprawling mansion features a number of different living spaces — including a hair salon.
Lil Wayne puts Miami Beach mansion for sale
Rap icon Lil Wayne put his sprawling Miami Beach party pad on the market last year. Priced at $29.5 million, the waterfront estate is located on an oasis of Allison Island. Featuring 110 feet of water frontage off of Biscayne Bay, the 10,600 square-foot mansion includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
From the 22-foot-high ceilings to the movie theater, the rapper’s megahome is equipped with enough luxury to entertain guests by the droves.
For a full breakdown of the top 10 celebrity houses of 2022, check out the video above.
