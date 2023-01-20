Need new kitchen tile? Here’s how to choose your new style

Ceramic

Non-porcelain ceramic tiles are great for two reasons: versatility and cost effectiveness. If practically best fits your kitchen’s purpose, ceramic is almost never a bad choice.

“The tiles are made by shaping and firing a selection of clays and minerals to form a biscuit,” Fitzgerald Kitchens reported. “These are then glazed and can then be printed with a pattern or texture before firing them again.

“They are extremely practical, economical and durable. Because of the tile’s glazed surface, they are also hygienic and allow for a multitude of designs and finishes.”

Porcelain

Fired at higher temperatures and forged from finer, denser clay, porcelain is ceramic’s high-performance counterpart. It’s tougher, more resistant and doesn’t stain as easily. For kitchens with heavy foot traffic, it doesn’t get much better than porcelain tiles.

“In the world of floor and wall coverings, porcelain tiles are the undisputed king in terms of durability,” Express Flooring reported. “The tiles are heated at extreme temperatures resulting in an extremely rigid, durable, and stain-resistant tile that is impenetrable to moisture. They can be installed in the harshest of places and can withstand cold, rain and extreme weather conditions for an extended period of time.”