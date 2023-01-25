X
Dark Mode Toggle

Here are some of Pinterest’s top interior design predictions for 2023

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Pinterest is one of the hottest places on the internet when it comes to the latest in interior design trends. From biophilic design to sprucing up your bathroom, there are a number trends picking up speed in 2023. Here are some of the most exciting trends to grace Pinterest this year.

ExploreThis Georgia home is one of the most popular listings on the U.S. market

Front porch curb appeal

Pinterest is chock full of front porch design ideas dedicated to maximizing curb appeal, Homes and Gardens reported.

“Your chosen front door ideas and front yard walkway can say so much about the occupants: The entrance is the first encounter for you, your visitors, and the interiors that lie within, so getting it just right should be a priority,” Designer Monique Tollgard, founder of Tollgard Design, told Homes and Gardens.

“‘The front door colors we use allow us to introduce the ‘red thread’ of the house immediately, so it is a good starting point. For us, the entrance is so important; it is the start of the story and first and last impressions are so important.”

Biophilic design

Since shortly after the pandemic began, homeowners have been looking for ways to bring the outdoors in to create a more natural and calming environment in their living spaces. This practice in biophilic design is going to be even more popular in 2023, according to Pinterest.

Searches for various features of biophilic design, including garden stairs and floral ceilings, are up anywhere from 100% to 300%, Italian Bark reported.

ExploreReport: Check out the top celebrity home sales of 2022

Stepped-up showers

One of the Pinterest interior design trends of 2023 Better Homes & Gardens is most excited for is the stepped-up shower. As comfort remains an important factor of interior design this year, it’s no surprise that homeowners are looking for new and inventive ways to upgrade their bathrooms into luxurious sanctuaries.

Searches for doorless showers, amazing walk-in showers, shower bombs and spa-like bathrooms are growing popular on Pinterest as a result.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen following crash on I-75 North at exit 256
26m ago
The Latest

Survey reveals the biggest things your neighbors judge your house for
34m ago
Former UGA star, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford buys $10.5 million winery estate
22h ago
Here’s how much it costs to paint a house, according to the experts
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
22h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top