Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas list $17M Miami mansion

First purchased in 2021 for $11 million, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are putting their Miami mansion on the market, Realtor.com reported. According to the mansion’s listing with Compass, the entertainment power couple has set the price for their six bedroom, eight bathroom waterfront home at $16,995,000.
The mansion was built in 1980, totals a sprawling 10,416 square feet and features an architectural style similar to Frank Lloyd Wright. The mansion, which is located within the guard-gated community of Miami’s Bay Point, even comes with its own yacht-sized dock.
For that $17 million price point, the mansion’s next buyer will have access to a number of extravagant amenities.
“With 30′ high ceilings, walls of stone and a lush tropical entry lobby with floating staircase, this estate is one-of-a-kind,” according to the listing. “With close proximity to Miami Beach and some of the city’s most exceptional dining and shopping the home features 6 bed, 9 baths, 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean, chef’s kitchen, a discrete staff entrance, a state-of-the-art spa, billiard room, outdoor kitchen, dual-sided full service bar for indoor/outdoor serving, a luxurious pool and jacuzzi and separate children’s pool. This unique home is truly a private resort and an absolute must see.”
Having earned worldwide acclaim for her performance as Sansa Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series, Sophie Turner is now gearing up for her latest role. According to Deadline, Turner landed a lead role in ITV’s new six-part drama “Joan,” inspired by British jewel thief Joan Hannington.
Meanwhile, Joe Jonas is just now returning from the big screen after starring in the new movie “Devotion,” the true story of an elite U.S. Navy fighter pilot in the Korean War.
Listing by Carl Gambino and Compass
