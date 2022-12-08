ajc logo
House Beautiful renovates historic Atlanta property for fifth annual Whole Home project

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

House Beautiful decided to do things a little differently for the organization’s fifth annual Whole Home project. Instead of building a house from the ground up, House Beautiful found a historic Atlanta home “in need of some TLC.”

In a partnership with Ladisic Fine Homes, Pak Heydt & Associates, and a dozen different interior designers, House Beautiful breathed new life into the historic Chastain Park Tudor home. With 11,000 square feet of space across the 1950′s house, the designer team had their work cut out for them.

“Ariene Bethea, Jonathan Savage, Keia McSwain, Leanne Ford, Lisa Adams, Mark Williams, Niki Papadopoulos, Whittney Parkinson, Ashley Gilbreath, Zoë Feldman, Brynn Olson, Lisa Adams and DuVäl Reynolds each lent their design expertise to the home, which is set atop a lush tree-filled lot minutes away from North Fulton golf course and the shops and restaurants at Buckhead Village,” House Beautiful said in a press release.

For those interested in seeing the project, the home will be open to the public on select days from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.

“This is House Beautiful’s first time renovating an existing property for the annual Whole Home build,” the press release said. “The renovation will appear in the December/January 2023 Makeover Issue of House Beautiful, hitting newsstands December 6th, and on HouseBeautiful.com, accompanied by a series of video diaries which will highlight each room’s design journey from white walls to fully designed and inspired spaces, design journey from white walls to fully designed and inspired spaces.”

From the outdoor kitchen to the multiple lounges, it’s a home designed for relaxation.

“Architect Yong Pak of Pak Heydt amd Associates created a modern Tudor design which includes wings for working, dreaming, hosting, and for simply being a teenager,” the press release said. “It took four project managers, 100 skilled tradespeople (carpenters, plumbers, roof layers, tile and wallpaper installers, and landscapers) to bring the vision to life, culminating in an astonishingly beautiful, intimate light-filled home for the modern, busy family and their guests.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
