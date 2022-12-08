House Beautiful renovates historic Atlanta property for fifth annual Whole Home project

In a partnership with Ladisic Fine Homes, Pak Heydt & Associates, and a dozen different interior designers, House Beautiful breathed new life into the historic Chastain Park Tudor home. With 11,000 square feet of space across the 1950′s house, the designer team had their work cut out for them.

“Ariene Bethea, Jonathan Savage, Keia McSwain, Leanne Ford, Lisa Adams, Mark Williams, Niki Papadopoulos, Whittney Parkinson, Ashley Gilbreath, Zoë Feldman, Brynn Olson, Lisa Adams and DuVäl Reynolds each lent their design expertise to the home, which is set atop a lush tree-filled lot minutes away from North Fulton golf course and the shops and restaurants at Buckhead Village,” House Beautiful said in a press release.