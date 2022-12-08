Flower Magazine’s Atlanta show house is a show stopper

BreakingNews
Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Flower, a curated lifestyle magazine, unveiled its first multi-designer show house in Atlanta back in November. The 10,000 square foot Buckhead estate was designed by Atlanta architect Peter Block and Associates, and was built by luxury home builder Young and Meathe. Once completed, 21 “of the design industry’s most celebrated interior designers” got to work on the project, the magazine said in a press release.

“This showhouse embodies impeccable design across every spectrum,” Flower Magazine founder and editor-in-chief Margot Shaw said in the press release. “It is inviting yet tailored, fresh yet questionably timeless. It speaks to the old and the new in a truly magical way. With the quality of talent involved, it promises to be a masterpiece for the ages.”

With nearly two dozen designers involved in the home’s interior aesthetic, the results are stunning.

“A classic demi-lune front portico with Ionic columns welcomes guests to the home,” the press release said. “Inside, a three-story floating plaster stairwell with custom bronze handrail and painted steel pickets makes a graphic statement, setting the stage for the extraordinary design experience. The interior includes a stunning ‘long room’ with beautiful appointments including a La Cornue stove, a formal dining room with a marble fireplace, a handsome paneled library, a separate catering kitchen, a multi-purpose ‘cutting room’ with adjoining potting porch, and a primary suite with separate ‘his and hers’ dressing rooms. Vintage rift and quartered oak floors run throughout.

“Four additional bedrooms each with en suites, along with a study with home office, round out the second story. The terrace level includes a spacious family room, a secret speakeasy with a joining wine cellar, a guest suite with en suite and private outdoor terrace, and a fully equipped spa/gym.”

The estate’s landscaping was completed by Atlanta’s own landscape architect John Howard. To bring some nature into the home, each of the interior designers were paired with florists to collaborate with on arrangements to complement each space.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

