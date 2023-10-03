Former school turned ‘Prairie Castle’ is one of Realtor.com’s most unique listings

In 1923, it was a three-story school building. Now, it’s Iowa’s iconic “Prairie Castle.” Located in the Iowa town of Nevada, the former school is now on the market for $1,750,000 as a high-class, four-bedroom and six-bathroom mansion.

“It’s just a really neat space,” Friedrich Iowa Realty’s Luke Jensen told Realtor.com. “They took about six years doing the renovation, and it was pretty much a full gut. Every inch of the property has been touched.”

Fully renovated and celebrating its 100th anniversary, the 6,000-square-foot single-family home includes an additional 7,000 square feet in studio space. Outside, the property sprawls across a massive 3.2 acres.

“Referred by many as a ‘‘Prairie Castle,’ this fully renovated, all-brick structure offers fantastic 360-degree views of rural Iowa with its expansive windows,” according to the listing. “Located just north east of Ames, Iowa, the property is zoned Agricultural residential. With ~22,000 square feet of conditioned space, plus an additional garage/shop of 5,800 square feet, this re-imagined school is nimble and flexible in its ability to take on new and creative uses.”

According to Jensen, the perfect buyer for the school building turned single-family luxury living will be someone with “vision” and “desire” to utilize the space to achieve their dreams, just as Jensen’s parents first envisioned.

“Featuring a four bedroom, five bath, with two full kitchens and three morning kitchens,” according to the listing, “the rooms feature spacious ceiling heights of 10′-23′, exposed structural and brick elements, and original maple flooring. New lighting, fireplaces, appliances, and trim bring modern living updates along with a 3-stop elevator that provides full accessibility. Overall improvements include a new roof, windows, electric, plumbing, HVAC, and tuck-pointing. (More details on a separate sheet.) As this building celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, you can be sure it is well-positioned to embark on its next journey!”

Listing by Friedrich Iowa Realty