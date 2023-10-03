Former school turned ‘Prairie Castle’ is one of Realtor.com’s most unique listings

BreakingNews
In 1923, it was a three-story school building. Now, it’s Iowa’s iconic “Prairie Castle.” Located in the Iowa town of Nevada, the former school is now on the market for $1,750,000 as a high-class, four-bedroom and six-bathroom mansion.

“It’s just a really neat space,” Friedrich Iowa Realty’s Luke Jensen told Realtor.com. “They took about six years doing the renovation, and it was pretty much a full gut. Every inch of the property has been touched.”

Fully renovated and celebrating its 100th anniversary, the 6,000-square-foot single-family home includes an additional 7,000 square feet in studio space. Outside, the property sprawls across a massive 3.2 acres.

ExploreMelissa McCarthy sells her high-tech Atlanta mansion for $4.5 million

“Referred by many as a ‘‘Prairie Castle,’ this fully renovated, all-brick structure offers fantastic 360-degree views of rural Iowa with its expansive windows,” according to the listing. “Located just north east of Ames, Iowa, the property is zoned Agricultural residential. With ~22,000 square feet of conditioned space, plus an additional garage/shop of 5,800 square feet, this re-imagined school is nimble and flexible in its ability to take on new and creative uses.”

According to Jensen, the perfect buyer for the school building turned single-family luxury living will be someone with “vision” and “desire” to utilize the space to achieve their dreams, just as Jensen’s parents first envisioned.

ExploreExperience Chattahoochee River living at its finest for just under $2 million

“Featuring a four bedroom, five bath, with two full kitchens and three morning kitchens,” according to the listing, “the rooms feature spacious ceiling heights of 10′-23′, exposed structural and brick elements, and original maple flooring. New lighting, fireplaces, appliances, and trim bring modern living updates along with a 3-stop elevator that provides full accessibility. Overall improvements include a new roof, windows, electric, plumbing, HVAC, and tuck-pointing. (More details on a separate sheet.) As this building celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, you can be sure it is well-positioned to embark on its next journey!”

Listing by Friedrich Iowa Realty

