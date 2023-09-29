Experience Chattahoochee River living at its finest for just under $2 million

Located at 405 River Glen Trace, this riverside home is full of high-end luxury. Photos courtesy of 3CL Photo
Private Quarters
1 hour ago
When it comes to luxurious Atlanta living, it can be hard to beat the vacation-worthy riverside homes along the cool, running waters of the Chattahoochee River. Home to tasty, high-end eateries like Ray’s on the River and exciting community events like the Chattahoochee River Race Festival, it’s a spot where a select and arguably lucky few get to call themselves locals. Now Atlanta’s home buyers have an opportunity to purchase a riverside property off the Chattahoochee River for just under $2 million.

Featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms across its massive 4,169 square feet of space, the home located at Atlanta’s 405 River Glen Trace is currently on the market for $1,990,000.

“As you enter the foyer, you’ll immediately notice the breathtaking views of the Chattahoochee River and pool from almost every room,” according to the home’s listing. “This open floor plan boasts a spacious vaulted fireside living room with large windows, hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and plenty of room for two chef’s.

“The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, beautiful views of the Chattahoochee river, lots of natural light and a spa like bathroom. Other bedrooms include large windows and hard wood flooring. This home also includes a double home office, a river room-family room, a laundry room and an oversized garage with a workshop.”

While the home’s interior is luxurious in its own right, it’s the riverside offerings that make this home a rare and vacation-worthy destination. The surrounding community only adds to the home’s offerings, as the neighborhood features a community pool, two tennis courts, a grilling area, community firepit and a clubhouse.

“Step outside to the backyard oasis and be transported to a relaxing retreat,” the home’s listing added. “The large backyard includes a swimming pool and 100 feet (+/-) of Chattahoochee River views perfect for gathering with loved ones and entertaining guests. The exterior features lush landscaping and curb appeal, including a front yard that will leave you in awe.”

Listing by Kim McAfee and Coldwell Banker Realty

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide
