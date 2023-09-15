BreakingNews
Historic Mill Rock Plantation featured in Georgia Trust’s ‘historic properties’

The craftsman-style mansion is listed for $2.1 million
Built in 1908, Quitman’s historic Mill Rock Plantation is a craftsman-style home unlike any other in Georgia. Courtesy of Tommy Davis with Life Bridge Productions, LLC.
Built in 1908, Quitman’s historic Mill Rock Plantation is a craftsman-style home unlike any other in Georgia. From the wood flooring to the fireplace mantels, many of the home’s original features are still intact — providing one-of-a-kind quarters for lovers of old homes. The 4,116-square-foot mansion caught the eye of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, which has featured the listing on its website.

The estate is listed at $2.1 million and features a gigantic 165-acre property of orchards and hunting grounds. The mansion itself features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half bathroom — each elegantly decorated with homey furnishings.

“The Millrock home is an extraordinary example of the Craftsman style constructed in 1908 by Guy Spain who was a dairy farmer,” Canopy Real Estate told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The dairy barn and silo still exist at the rear of the property today. The home gets its name from the two millstones atop the pylons at both driveway entrances.

“It is a 4,116 square foot, hipped roof, two-story Craftsman styled architectural treasure. Hipped roof forms of this style compose less than 10% of the constructed examples in America making this home rare.”

The home features a wrap-around porch, a three-car garage, a grand foyer staircase and a second-story balcony.

“The Craftsman architectural style was originally developed by the Greene brothers who were architects in California between 1893 and 1914,” the real estate company added. “It quickly became a very popular style and was dominant in America between 1905 through 1930. The design was created as an alternative to the highly decorative, and sometimes referred to as “gaudy,” Queen Anne style which reigned in America between 1880 to 1910. It is a truly American style that did not have its origin in Europe as many earlier American homes did. It utilizes construction materials, methods, and techniques as architectural decorative elements.”

Listing by David Burnett and Canopy Real Estate

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

