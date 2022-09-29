Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’

“It’s nice to be mentioned,” Sanders said as a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, a multi-platform interview program.

Since the firing of coach Geoff Collins on Monday, Sanders’ name has been offered by fans and media as a possible hire. (The actual search may not gain strength for at least a few weeks, as Tech President Angel Cabrera and interim athletic director Frank Neville are conducting the search for the athletic director before putting the coaching search in the hands of the new AD.) A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sanders has a strong connection to Atlanta, having been a star cornerback for the Falcons and also having played outfield for the Braves. It has been suggested that his star power would have a significant impact in recruiting and attention paid to Tech were he to be hired. Sanders is in his third season at FCS Jackson State and was named the FCS coach of the year last year and has a record of 19-5.