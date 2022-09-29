Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’

When asked about possible interest in the coaching opening at Georgia Tech, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders had a brief and diplomatic response at the ready Wednesday.
“It’s nice to be mentioned,” Sanders said as a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, a multi-platform interview program.
Since the firing of coach Geoff Collins on Monday, Sanders’ name has been offered by fans and media as a possible hire. (The actual search may not gain strength for at least a few weeks, as Tech President Angel Cabrera and interim athletic director Frank Neville are conducting the search for the athletic director before putting the coaching search in the hands of the new AD.) A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sanders has a strong connection to Atlanta, having been a star cornerback for the Falcons and also having played outfield for the Braves. It has been suggested that his star power would have a significant impact in recruiting and attention paid to Tech were he to be hired. Sanders is in his third season at FCS Jackson State and was named the FCS coach of the year last year and has a record of 19-5.
Sanders also suggested that, were he hired at an FBS school, his son Shedeur, a star quarterback who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, would join him. Shedeur Sanders, listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, finished last season 11th in FCS in passing efficiency, averaging 249 passing yards per game with 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His father touted him as a Heisman Trophy candidate to Eisen.
Asked Sanders, “If I were to go to the next level, you don’t think the quarterback is going to the next level?”
