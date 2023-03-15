Check out Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser’s stunning former Beverly Hills mansion

Brendan Fraser is experiencing a new wave of popularity after the “Mummy” and “Encino Man” star earned an Academy Award on Sunday for his performance in “The Whale.”
Fraser’s stunning midcentury-modern Beverly Hills home, where he lived from 1996 to 2007, made headlines when it hit the market back in 2016. At 3,948 square feet, Fraser’s former home comes equipped with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home is situated within a private cul-de-sac above a canyon and offers panoramic views of the ocean, city and canyon below.
According to Zillow, the mansion was most recently sold for a whopping $7,300,000 — $2,800,000 more than its 2016 asking price.
“This is an entertainer’s dream home,” the listing said. “Every en-suite bedroom has separation and privacy with panoramic city, ocean, and hillside views! Indoor/outdoor living with glass walls that open and disappear. 9400 is jeweled with top of the line finishes, including Hansgrohe and Duravit Finishes and Hardware, Roberto Cavalli tile, and finishes, Walnut Floors, etc.
“High ceilings with white gallery walls for an avid art collector, state-of-the-art lighting, and motorized window shades. Kitchen opens out to a huge balcony for interior or alfresco dining. Primary Bedroom has two huge custom closets all glass doors to a spacious balcony and Roberto Cavalli Bath with double shower. Enjoy a resort-style pool/spa with dramatic steps that take you to a completely hardscaped area that would be great for a sport/basketball court or huge entertaining deck with ocean and city views!”
Brendan Fraser accepted the Academy Award for best actor as the starring role in “The Whale” on Sunday. Fraser was nominated for the award alongside Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler and Bill Nighy. Fraser’s performance in “The Whale” also earned the acting veteran a SAG Award and Critics Choice Award.
