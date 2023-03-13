Airbnb’s latest listing is Ted Lasso’s favorite pub

“I’ll welcome you virtually, but once guests arrive and check-in, our concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for our guests — including showing guests around and setting out and arranging meals,” she said.

All the same, guests will be able to put themselves in the shoes of AFC Richmond coaches and players alike by enjoying pub fare, karaoke, English tea, darts, pinball and more.

“‘Ted Lasso’ fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, March 21 at 1:00 PM EST at airbnb.com/tedlasso,” Airbnb reported. “Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Richmond.”

Season three of “Ted Lasso” airs March 15.