Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse
Airbnb's latest listing is Ted Lasso's favorite pub

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

In celebration of the third season of “Ted Lasso,” Mae — as played by Annette Badland — is hosting three stays at the show’s iconic Crown & Anchor pub. In real life, it’s known as The Prince’s Head, and fans of the highly popular Apple+ show can schedule a stay at the pub through Airbnb.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond – it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Badland told Airbnb. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

Up to four guests will have the opportunity to stay in the pub overnight on Oct. 23, 24 and 25. At £11 a night, guests can request to book three individual one-night stays — a 24-hour adventure that comes with a number of fun experiences, including a seat at Ted Lasso’s favorite table.

Badland, however, will not physically be there to welcome guests.

“I’ll welcome you virtually, but once guests arrive and check-in, our concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for our guests — including showing guests around and setting out and arranging meals,” she said.

All the same, guests will be able to put themselves in the shoes of AFC Richmond coaches and players alike by enjoying pub fare, karaoke, English tea, darts, pinball and more.

“‘Ted Lasso’ fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, March 21 at 1:00 PM EST at airbnb.com/tedlasso,” Airbnb reported. “Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Richmond.”

Season three of “Ted Lasso” airs March 15.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

