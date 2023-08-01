Atlanta Hawks GM lists $3.65m Atlanta mansion, and it’s a slam dunk

Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields’ Atlanta mansion is a Tuxedo Park marvel
51 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields has placed his 6,750-square-foot Atlanta mansion on the market for $3.65 million. Located in Buckhead’s historic Tuxedo Park community, the nearly 1-acre estate features a five bedroom and seven bathroom home with a design inspired by the the work of iconic Georgia architect Philip Shutze. Built in 2002 by Robert Goodsell, the home was renovated by local custom home builder Mike Hammersmith within the past year.

From the oversized bedroom suites to the cozy fireside sitting areas, the Atlanta home offers an elegant and spacious living quarters filled with luxury amenities that range from impeccable interior design to elevator access.

“The main level is elegant and sophisticated, with steel framed windows and a bright airy feel throughout,” according to the home’s listing. “Large formal living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. A private fireside study connects the living room to the family room and kitchen.

“The kitchen features a large central island and exquisite finishes. An open breakfast room allows family and guests to stay connected while cooking, dining, or relaxing in the family room. The private home management office and spacious laundry room are easily accessible from the kitchen.”

“The level back yard features spaces for grilling, entertaining, and play, with manicured landscaping and a plunge pool,” according to the home’s listing. “This special home may be purchased now, but the seller will require a lease-back through mid-October of this year.”

Noted in the listing as a “top-shelf neighborhood” with “refined Southern elegance,” the surrounding Tuxedo Park is a Buckhead neighborhood not quite like any other. Filled with historic mansions, Tuxedo Park is home to some of the most stunning and opulent single-family homes in the entire state.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

