Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million

Chipper Jones, the former Atlanta Braves player and Baseball Hall of Famer, has placed his Canton home up for $15 million.

Chipper Jones, the former Atlanta Braves player and Baseball Hall of Famer, has placed his Canton home up for $15 million.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Legendary Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones has placed a $15 million home for sale in Canton.

The Wall Street Journal was given the exclusive last Friday.

Katie McGuirk, the listing agent for the property who works at Ansley Real Estate, Monday confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the accuracy of the report and said no firm offer has landed yet.

The home, built in 2013 and purchased by Jones in 2018 for $9.25 million, has eight bedrooms and about 23,000 square feet on 37 acres. It features a glass-encased wine room, a sauna, a movie room, four fireplaces and a playroom with two-story playhouses and a rock climbing wall. The property includes a nine-car garage, expansive gardens and fountains, an Olympic-size heated pool, pastures, and a private lake stocked with fish. It also has a separate carriage house with a four-stall horse stable.

He told The Wall Street Journal that the home was near his parents and they lived there with his wife, model Taylor Higgins, and their children, but he felt it was time to downsize. “No matter which window that [you] look out of, there is a pretty landscape waiting for you,” he told the newspaper.

Jones said he plans to stay in the area.

A viewing gallery of photos from the property is here.

The pool area at the home Chipper Jones has for sale for $15 million in Canton. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Credit: PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

The pool area at the home Chipper Jones has for sale for $15 million in Canton. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' home includes an expansive dining room and wine storage room. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' home includes an expansive dining room and wine storage room. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' home includes an expansive dining room and wine storage room. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' home in Canton is for sale for $15 million. ANSLEY REAL ESTATE

Chipper Jones' home in Canton is for sale for $15 million. ANSLEY REAL ESTATE

Chipper Jones' home in Canton is for sale for $15 million. ANSLEY REAL ESTATE

Chipper Jones' living room of his Canton home, now on sale for $15 million. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' living room of his Canton home, now on sale for $15 million. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Chipper Jones' living room of his Canton home, now on sale for $15 million. PHOTOS: ILYA ZOBANOV/GOLD LENS MEDIA(3)

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

