Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million

The home, built in 2013 and purchased by Jones in 2018 for $9.25 million, has eight bedrooms and about 23,000 square feet on 37 acres. It features a glass-encased wine room, a sauna, a movie room, four fireplaces and a playroom with two-story playhouses and a rock climbing wall. The property includes a nine-car garage, expansive gardens and fountains, an Olympic-size heated pool, pastures, and a private lake stocked with fish. It also has a separate carriage house with a four-stall horse stable.

He told The Wall Street Journal that the home was near his parents and they lived there with his wife, model Taylor Higgins, and their children, but he felt it was time to downsize. “No matter which window that [you] look out of, there is a pretty landscape waiting for you,” he told the newspaper.