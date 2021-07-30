Atlanta among the country’s best places to live for the weather

Atlanta came in at No. 13 on the list, with 44 days below freezing and an equal number of days above 90 degrees. On average, there are 217 clear or partly cloudy days in the city, meaning regular sunny days.

“Atlanta gets some cool nights and a fair share of hot days, but those almost completely cancel each other out across an entire year,” U.S. News said. “With an average of 149 cloudy days per year, Georgia’s largest metro area has more gloomy days than others on the list, but the sun is present most days. The city has plenty of large parks frequented by locals and visitors, including Centennial Olympic Park, Westside Reservoir Park, Grant Park and more.”