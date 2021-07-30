Atlanta among the country’s best places to live for the weather

Despite today being the hottest day of the year, Atlanta has ranked among the top 20 best places to live for the weather.
U.S. News analyzed the most populous metro areas that offer sunshine and moderate temperatures.
“We looked for places that had the fewest average number of days above 90 degrees and below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as those with the fewest fully cloudy days, based on information from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information,” it said.
Atlanta came in at No. 13 on the list, with 44 days below freezing and an equal number of days above 90 degrees. On average, there are 217 clear or partly cloudy days in the city, meaning regular sunny days.
“Atlanta gets some cool nights and a fair share of hot days, but those almost completely cancel each other out across an entire year,” U.S. News said. “With an average of 149 cloudy days per year, Georgia’s largest metro area has more gloomy days than others on the list, but the sun is present most days. The city has plenty of large parks frequented by locals and visitors, including Centennial Olympic Park, Westside Reservoir Park, Grant Park and more.”
The city has its fair share of outdoor activities where residents can soak up the sun.
They include the return of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park in August and One Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in October.
This isn’t the only U.S. News list on which Atlanta has appeared.
It’s No. 55 on the site’s Best Places to Live and No. 47 on the Best Places to Retire. It has an overall score of 6.7 on each list.