Try these popular interior design styles for your next home makeover

5 popular interior design styles to try right now.Industrial.Minimalist.Rustic.Electic.Art deco

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

If you’re bored of your home and need design inspiration, there are several popular styles you can incorporate.

Vogue Australia has a list of a dozen interior design styles you can infuse into your space.

ExploreDo people still want to live in tiny homes after the pandemic? Short answer is yes.

“While we certainly don’t expect anyone to confine themselves to one strict design style—where’s the fun in that?—knowing which styles appeal and which don’t jibe will make a world of difference, particularly if you’re renovating a home or looking to update your interiors. And it will certainly make consulting an interior designer, architect or contractor much, much easier,” the website said.

Here are five design styles you can take to your interior designer when you’re ready to give your home a makeover.

Industrial

Curated Interior says industrial design styles incorporate several major elements. Exposed brick, metal beams, pipes and ducts are some. Metal and woods are others. Bring an industrial feel to your place by placing antique and vintage pieces throughout the space. Skip bold colors and stick to a metallic color palette.

Minimalist

Minimalist designs can be associated with starkness, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“Think simplicity, refinement and a deft hand at sumptuous comfort and functionality,” read the Décor Aid blog. “The key here is to keep rooms spare and well-edited with printless fabrications and décor extras that must serve a dual purpose.”

ExploreHow to bring minimalist designs into your home

Rustic

The rustic style calls for neutrals and embraces wood paneling, according to House Beautiful. You can also use nature to inspire your color palette and infuse rustic designs into indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces.

Eclectic

“Eclectic style encompasses a variety of periods and styles and is brought together through the use of color, texture, shape and finish,” HGTV said.

The style incorporates patterned or textured fabrics. Although the color palette can vary, it’s easiest to stick to neutrals. Contrasting finishes such as burnished bronze fixtures and golden tones on the walls or ceilings round it out.

Art deco

Symmetry and linear geometric patterns are hallmarks of art deco.

“It’s a big, bold and glam style that has a bit of a vintage flair and creates a sense of approachable luxury,” read the Modsy blog. You can incorporate art deco in various ways, but the classic version includes a bold color, dramatically shaped furniture and materials and supporting decor to finish out the look. That can include mirrors with geometric details and sculptural table lamps.

