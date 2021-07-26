Try these popular interior design styles for your next home makeover

Minimalist

Minimalist designs can be associated with starkness, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“Think simplicity, refinement and a deft hand at sumptuous comfort and functionality,” read the Décor Aid blog. “The key here is to keep rooms spare and well-edited with printless fabrications and décor extras that must serve a dual purpose.”

Rustic

The rustic style calls for neutrals and embraces wood paneling, according to House Beautiful. You can also use nature to inspire your color palette and infuse rustic designs into indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces.

Eclectic

“Eclectic style encompasses a variety of periods and styles and is brought together through the use of color, texture, shape and finish,” HGTV said.

The style incorporates patterned or textured fabrics. Although the color palette can vary, it’s easiest to stick to neutrals. Contrasting finishes such as burnished bronze fixtures and golden tones on the walls or ceilings round it out.

Art deco

Symmetry and linear geometric patterns are hallmarks of art deco.

“It’s a big, bold and glam style that has a bit of a vintage flair and creates a sense of approachable luxury,” read the Modsy blog. You can incorporate art deco in various ways, but the classic version includes a bold color, dramatically shaped furniture and materials and supporting decor to finish out the look. That can include mirrors with geometric details and sculptural table lamps.