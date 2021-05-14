A $1.9 million vacation-like oasis just hit the market in Sandy Springs

How would you like it if you could go on a constant vacation in your own home? That can be the case with a newly listed Sandy Springs abode.
In fact, the listing states there is “absolutely nothing like it on the market.”
The 5,512 square foot house on 650 Forest Hills Dr has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Within the walls of the four-sided-brick build are amenities fit for a resort. They include a sports court, a custom Pebble Tec saltwater pool, plus a pool house with a recreation area, media area and custom bar. A supplemental water feature provides the perfect place to unwind from the week, too.
Features of the home include hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a dream kitchen including dual ovens, a separate gas cooktop with a pot filler, an island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. A custom-built fireplace is in the two-story great room, which also features built-in cabinets and a fan. The dining room, which is its own space, has a chandelier and wainscoting. Floor-to-ceiling windows blanket the sunroom and it also has a ceiling fan and fireplace.
Such finishes and features don’t stop in the common areas. The primary suite, which is on the main floor, has double tray ceilings, a custom stone fireplace and custom built-ins. The accompanying bathroom has a spa and garden tub along with dual vanity, tiled floors and shower. There’s also a walk-in closet. Wood shutters are throughout, too.
On the completed terrace level is the recreation area, theater room — so you can enjoy a theatrical experience at home — and a bedroom.
You’ll also find an attached two-car garage, a patio and a fenced-in backyard outside.
