Atlanta has had plenty of newer homes for sale, new ranking shows

“The turn of the century ushered in new styles of houses, from smart homes to tiny homes, but also new industries and job markets. Advancements in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing meant expanded opportunities for college graduates and others seeking stable and future-facing employment—often in unexpected places,” Homes.com noted. “As a result, lesser known cities with ties to such industries, like Raleigh, Portland, and San Diego, experienced notable population growth after the year 2000, and all of those relocated people needed somewhere to live. New construction was the answer.”

Realty Biz News reported that in the 1990s and early 2000s, Atlanta was in its high-growth days, with many homes being built. On Homes.com, Atlanta came in at No. 5 on the list of cities with the most newer homes for sale.

Newer homes in the city make up 34.4% of the overall number of listings. It’s bested by Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina and New Orleans.