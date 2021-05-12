1940s loft gets fresh farmhouse update

When Clark Berry purchased his loft in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta he knew that it might take some creativity to blend the industrial elements of the space with his fresh, farmhouse style.
“I thought it would be interesting, challenging to try to incorporate my personal style with how this unit was set up,” said Clark. “It was challenging to turn it into a bachelor pad, one bedroom, but I think it’s more functional this way.”
Working with Pablo Mota of A & P Renovations, Berry renovated the kitchen, which was dark and industrial, adding brick veneer and tile from Floor & Decor to lighten the room and switching out some of the metal elements for lighter tones or warm wood. He also updated the master bathroom shower with a sauna.
“I knew I wanted a loft, but for this really it was kind of the eclectic midcentury modern feel with the different levels, that and the architecture,” said Clark. “I knew immediately it would provide me with a good starting point with how I wanted to throw my furniture in here.”
Elements like his farmhouse kitchen table from West Elm, a vintage Coke machine in the game room and a vintage gumball machine in the living room give the space a rustic warmth which blends well with the industrial chic of the loft.
Snapshot
Residents: Clark Berry and his two boxers, Roscoe and Savannah. Clark is in pharmaceutical sales.
Location: Old Fourth Ward
Size: 1,900 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms
Year built: Circa 1940
Year bought: 2021
Renovations: Update of the kitchen in 2021 included new subway tile, new brick veneer and a new backsplash. Additionally, a sauna shower was added to the master bathroom earlier this year.
Contractor: Pablo Mota of A & P Renovations
Architectural style: Loft
Favorite architectural elements: Wooden staircase, built-in shelving and desk in the office and the split-level design.
Interior design style: Farmhouse blended with industrial
Favorite interior design elements: Vintage Coke machine that has been with the homeowner for well over a decade and the tile and brick veneer in the kitchen.
Resources: Furniture and decor from Wayfair, West Elm, Queen of Hearts Antiques and Interiors, Rugs.com, Woodstock Antiques & Consignment, Casabella, HomeGoods and Sugarboo & Co.
CONTACT US
If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.