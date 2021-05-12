1940s loft gets fresh farmhouse update

Snapshot

Residents: Clark Berry and his two boxers, Roscoe and Savannah. Clark is in pharmaceutical sales.

Location: Old Fourth Ward

Size: 1,900 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Year built: Circa 1940

Year bought: 2021

Renovations: Update of the kitchen in 2021 included new subway tile, new brick veneer and a new backsplash. Additionally, a sauna shower was added to the master bathroom earlier this year.

Contractor: Pablo Mota of A & P Renovations

Architectural style: Loft

Favorite architectural elements: Wooden staircase, built-in shelving and desk in the office and the split-level design.

Interior design style: Farmhouse blended with industrial

Favorite interior design elements: Vintage Coke machine that has been with the homeowner for well over a decade and the tile and brick veneer in the kitchen.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Wayfair, West Elm, Queen of Hearts Antiques and Interiors, Rugs.com, Woodstock Antiques & Consignment, Casabella, HomeGoods and Sugarboo & Co.

