These are the rising color trends of 2023, according to the experts

With 2023 well underway, the year’s latest interior design trends are taking off with lightning speed. Among them, designers are discovering a number of colors to define the new year’s new look. Here are what some of the experts are excited for in the coming months.
Glorious green
Due to the pandemic, homeowners and designers alike have been looking for ways to bring the outside within. Natural colors and textures — as well as the comforting environments they help manifest — are on the rise. With 2023 now upon us, glorious greens are making their way to market.
“Green is the new gray,” Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin, told Homes and Gardens. “The austerity of the gray, taupe age is over. It’s the age of all things emerald, lime, forest, pistachio, jade, and sage in everything from wall colors, fabrics, cushions, headboards, rugs, and curtains.”
Every shade of brown
Speaking of natural colors, browns are going to be big this year. Anything that can help manifest an earthy tone or texture will likely find its way into living spaces in 2023.
“Brown is an earth tone, meaning it makes us feel grounded and more connected to nature,” Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, told Marthastewart.com. “People are looking to bring warmth into the home but they also are looking to bring energy into their spaces, and browns can help a space feel both warm and lively.”
Reds and oranges
While natural colors are in vogue right now, many designers and homeowners are also looking to go bold. While some wish to turn their living spaces into comforting sanctuaries to blot out the dreary pandemic, others are looking to make their spaces more lively and fun.
“For 2023, we sensed a yearning for bold, saturated color and a shift toward colors that are a bit unexpected, especially after several years of neutrals and muted hues taking center stage,” Andrea Magno, color marketing director at Benjamin Moore, told Veranda. “The time felt right to highlight a color that encourages a willingness to be creative and expressive through color, even if it meant breaking away from the tried and true.”
Raspberry Blush by Benjamin Moore
Benjamin Moore’s Raspberry Blush is another step towards a bold, new look inside the home. Now the paint color is picking up attention by designers.
“People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” Andrea Magno, color marketing and development director at Benjamin Moore, in a press release. “Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Color Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality while transforming rooms for incredible results.”
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com