These are the rising color trends of 2023, according to the experts

Reds and oranges

While natural colors are in vogue right now, many designers and homeowners are also looking to go bold. While some wish to turn their living spaces into comforting sanctuaries to blot out the dreary pandemic, others are looking to make their spaces more lively and fun.

“For 2023, we sensed a yearning for bold, saturated color and a shift toward colors that are a bit unexpected, especially after several years of neutrals and muted hues taking center stage,” Andrea Magno, color marketing director at Benjamin Moore, told Veranda. “The time felt right to highlight a color that encourages a willingness to be creative and expressive through color, even if it meant breaking away from the tried and true.”

Raspberry Blush by Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore’s Raspberry Blush is another step towards a bold, new look inside the home. Now the paint color is picking up attention by designers.

“People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” Andrea Magno, color marketing and development director at Benjamin Moore, in a press release. “Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Color Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality while transforming rooms for incredible results.”