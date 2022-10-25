Poll: What’s the best stall at The Collective Food Hall at Coda?

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
The Collective Food Hall at Coda
The Collective Food Hall has been feeding students, office workers and area residents since it opened in 2020 on the ground floor of the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square. Our profile notes that “seating is spacious inside, as well as on the breezy, 20,000-square-foot plaza, where Atlanta United games are shown on the massive screen.”
But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?
Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.
About the Author