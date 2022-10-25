Poll: What’s the best stall at The Collective Food Hall at Coda?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

The Collective Food Hall at Coda

The Collective Food Hall has been feeding students, office workers and area residents since it opened in 2020 on the ground floor of the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square. Our profile notes that “seating is spacious inside, as well as on the breezy, 20,000-square-foot plaza, where Atlanta United games are shown on the massive screen.”