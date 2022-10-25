BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks
ajc logo
X

Poll: What’s the best stall at The Collective Food Hall at Coda?

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

The Collective Food Hall at Coda

The Collective Food Hall has been feeding students, office workers and area residents since it opened in 2020 on the ground floor of the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square. Our profile notes that “seating is spacious inside, as well as on the breezy, 20,000-square-foot plaza, where Atlanta United games are shown on the massive screen.”

But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?

Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Carson

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State investigates fraudulent ballot in Spalding County
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
4h ago

On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political
1m ago
The Latest

TikToker’s PMDD diagnosis is shedding light on women’s health
3h ago
Poll: What’s the best stall at Market Hall at Halcyon?
Poll: What’s the best stall at Ph’East Food Hall at The Battery Atlanta?
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
8h ago
Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals
6m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top