Poll: What’s the best stall at Qommunity food hall?

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Qommunity

East Atlanta’s Qommunity food hall is “truly a micro food hall, home to just a handful of stalls, with pieces from local artists hanging on the walls, and a few bright red picnic tables and high tops for guests who choose to dine in,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Yvonne Zusel.

But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?

Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.

About the Author

