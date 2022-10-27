Poll: What’s the best stall at Qommunity food hall?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Qommunity

East Atlanta’s Qommunity food hall is “truly a micro food hall, home to just a handful of stalls, with pieces from local artists hanging on the walls, and a few bright red picnic tables and high tops for guests who choose to dine in,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Yvonne Zusel.