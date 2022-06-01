ajc logo
‘OutHorse’ your email: Let an Icelandic horse answer work emails while you vacation

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Iceland is not horsing around

An Icelandic horse walks across a keyboard the size of a car, the message “wFwhxsqjnzgmsrqaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa“ populates in the reply section of a nearby tester’s email. According to Iceland’s tourism division, “your boss will never know the difference.”

“OutHorse Your Email” is the country’s latest push to promote tourism, and it’s getting a lot of attention from the internet. The service allows you to choose a real Icelandic horse, an adorable pony-sized breed, to type responses to your work emails while you enjoy your vacation email free. A promotion for the service can be seen below. When it comes to four-legged email sharing, seeing is believing.

Each horse offers its own writing style, according to the country’s tourism page. One horse “types fast, but might take a nap,” according to Visit Iceland. Another horse is “Assertive. Efficient. Shiny hair.” If you are looking to really impress, the third email writing wonder is “Friendly, trained in corporate buzzwords.”

It’s a service you didn’t know you needed.

“For this training, we received a very large replica of the keyboard, so they got used to how to walk over it,” Jelena Ohm, of Horses of Iceland, said in the YouTube video above. “I think they have really been enjoying themselves today. They’ve been playing along really well and having some fun.”

If you would like to have one of Visit Iceland’s talented four-legged writers pen your work emails during your next vacation, visit visiticeland.com to sign up.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

