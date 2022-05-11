ajc logo
X

‘Golden Girls’ cruise is calling your name for 2023

caption arrowCaption
Things You Didn't Know About "The Golden Girls"

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Thank you for being a friend — and thank you in advance for wearing your wigs, shoulder pads, and bulky jewelry. A “Golden Girls’ themed cruise is set to rock the waves in 2023.

Grab your friends and be prepared to enjoy a five-night getaway that starts off in Miami, Florida (of course) and travels to Cozumel, Mexico, from April 8 through April 12, 2023.

ExploreThe best fairs and festivals to soak up the summer sun

During your excursion at sea you’ll experience a welcoming dance party, themed trivia nights, bar crawls, 200-foot water slides, two pools, an on-board beach and more.

Prices start around $1,000 per passenger for rooms inside the ship and $2,500 for ocean view rooms, including a balcony. Suites range from $3,400-$14,500. All packages include free drinks and admissions to all events and activities.

“I hope guests at the cruise get the most epic, amazing experience. It will be nonstop fun for the guests. We bring on entertainers, panelists, and special guests,” Cindy Levine, Golden Fans at Sea Vacation Specialist said in an interview.

Packages are on sale now and require a 50% cost of cabin deposit due at booking. Be sure to tell all your own golden girls as soon as possible, get your outfits ready and be prepared to have what Sophia would definitely call a “peachy time.”

Visit GoldenFansAtSea.com or Contact Cindy Levine at clevine@dreamvacations.com for more information.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Blood Moon: Visit this Georgia spot for an unforgettable view of the lunar eclipse
The Hideaway at Hull Bay is your next vacation destination
Summer Eats: 7 Southeastern restaurants worth traveling for
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top