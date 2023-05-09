Nurse shares the symptom that lead to her skin cancer diagnosis

After a few tests, her doctor revealed she had malignment melanoma.

“I was completely floored,” Smith says. “I got very concerned because my daughter loves Bob Marley, and that’s how he passed — from skin cancer.”

The American Cancer Society reports that malignment melanoma is more than 20 times more common in white people than in Black people, affecting just 0.1% of Black people annually.

Skin cancer is generally treatable, but early detection is key. According to the Mayo Clinic, here are a few things to look for in what might otherwise be birthmarks, moles or freckles:

Itchiness and or bleeding

A change in an existing mole

New pigmentation or growths on the skin

Irregular shaped marks

Blotchy or scalloped borders

Change of colors

Other moles growing on the same mole or around it

Smith was one of the lucky ones to have caught her skin cancer early. Left untreated, melanoma can quickly spread to the other parts of the body.

“As an African-American nurse practitioner, I definitely love educating the public,” she says. “Look at yourself. Make sure those little moles or birthmarks or freckles are not changing because those are the things that you want to watch out for.”