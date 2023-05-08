Kenya Moore is ‘a little afraid’ of falling in love

According to the interview she isn’t sure if she’ll be able to “laugh like this again,” but she does like the process of meeting new people.

“It’s like you have a nice dinner or meet someone that’s really cool and, you guys, it doesn’t have to be love,” she says. “It could just be ... someone who just makes you feel alive.”

Explore Serena Williams announces pregnancy at the Met Gala

While it seems like the former beauty queen isn’t counting out love just yet, she still has mild reservations.

“Do I want to fall in love and have a serious relationship? I’m a little afraid of that,” she says.