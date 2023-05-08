X

Kenya Moore is ‘a little afraid’ of falling in love

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
Moore is dating, but says it’s nothing serious

In a recent interview, Kenya Moore opened up about her divorce, dating and the possibilities of falling in love.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and and former husband Marc Daly filed for divorce in 2021, having previously separated in 2019, according to Bravo TV. Now, Moore is living life on her own terms.

“What’s liberating is to be able to live through it and come out better for it. I’m excited for this new chapter and this new life,” she told Page Six in November.

ExploreWATCH: Man saves baby moments before stroller rolls into traffic

Moore, 52, has a new mindset after her divorce was finalized. She’s focusing on herself, telling PEOPLE in a May 2023 interview that that means “being able to go out and date.”

“I want to be able to date and I don’t want to move too fast with anybody,” she says. “So that’s why I think it’s nice to have someone you really like, but it’s also nice to have options so you can just not feel there’s a pressure for it to become something.”

According to the interview she isn’t sure if she’ll be able to “laugh like this again,” but she does like the process of meeting new people.

“It’s like you have a nice dinner or meet someone that’s really cool and, you guys, it doesn’t have to be love,” she says. “It could just be ... someone who just makes you feel alive.”

ExploreSerena Williams announces pregnancy at the Met Gala

While it seems like the former beauty queen isn’t counting out love just yet, she still has mild reservations.

“Do I want to fall in love and have a serious relationship? I’m a little afraid of that,” she says.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

