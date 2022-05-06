Freebies and deals for you during National Nurses Week 2022

Dunkin’: Participating locations are offering a free 16 0z. Dunkin’ dark roast iced or hot coffee and a donut with valid health care ID. 4-10 p.m. through Thursday.

Great American Cookies: Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase. Today only.

Insomnia Cookies: Nurses get a free six-pack of classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase through today.

Johnny Rockets: A valid ID gets health care workers an original or deluxe shake for free with any purchase in-store. Through Tuesday.

Marble Slab Creamery: Nurses can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on small ice creams. Through today.

Mrs. Fields: You can get sweet treats in a Heroes Collection cookie tin, which honors health care workers.

Outback Steakhouse: Get 10% off your check with valid ID.

Scooter’s Coffee: Health care workers can get a free drink of any size today with a valid ID.

Sonny’s BBQ: With verified eligibility you’ll be emailed a coupon for a free Pork Big Deal meal. Through Thursday.

Starbucks: First responders and health care workers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee through the end of May.

Retail deals

ASICS: Medical professionals and first responders, including nurses, get 40% off products. You’ll get a promo code with verified nurse status.

Amazon: Get a selection of free medical drama books, specially curated for nurses.

Adidas: Get 30% off in-store and online, and 20% off at factory outlets, when you verify your status with ID.me.

All Seasons Uniforms: Scrubs, lab coats, cleanroom clothing and all other medical apparel is 20% off with code NURSE20.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off and free shipping on mattresses, pillows, sheets and/or foundations with verified ID via ID.me.

Costco: Get a $20 shopping card when you join.

Lenovo: Take an extra 5% off products sitewide, excluding doorbuster deals and select clearance products, with verified ID.me.

L.L.Bean: Get 15% off one purchase online, in stores or by phone after verifying employment status through SheerID.

Lululemon: Their 15% discount for nurses is good all year.

Nike: Get a one-time-use promo code for 10% off when you verify your profession with SheerID.

Purple: Take 10% off any order at purple.com or in-store, after verifying status through SheerID.

Reebok: 50% off online purchases.

Ring: Get 20% off select Ring Doorbell products.

Rothy’s: Take 20% off a pair of washable shoes, after verifying your status.

Samsung: Get up to 30% off through the First Responders Offers Program. As a special bonus, nurses can get their device’s cracked screen repaired for a $49.99 From May 17 to June 6.

Sketchers: 30% off your purchase, with free shipping.

Sleep Number: Take 20% off select mattresses, bases and bedding. Through June 6.

Under Armour: Nurse can get 20% off all year.

