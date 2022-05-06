Freebies and deals for you during National Nurses Week 2022

If anything good has come from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the spotlight shone on the dedication and contribution of nurses. There aren’t enough ways to show appreciation for all you do.
But that doesn’t mean companies aren’t going to try.
Today is National Nurses Day and the beginning of National Nurses Week, which runs through Thursday. Businesses from fast food restaurants to bedding companies are saying thank you by offering freebies and discounts.
We’ve already told you about Chipotle’s contest to give 2,000 health care workers a free burrito each week for a year. Here are some other deals for you this week. If you know of any specials we haven’t listed, please email nancy.clanton@ajc.com to get it added. Check back each day for updates.
Food
Cinnabon: Bakeries will offer a choice of a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites when nurses show their health care ID badge. Through Thursday.
Dunkin’: Participating locations are offering a free 16 0z. Dunkin’ dark roast iced or hot coffee and a donut with valid health care ID. 4-10 p.m. through Thursday.
Great American Cookies: Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase. Today only.
Insomnia Cookies: Nurses get a free six-pack of classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase through today.
Johnny Rockets: A valid ID gets health care workers an original or deluxe shake for free with any purchase in-store. Through Tuesday.
Marble Slab Creamery: Nurses can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on small ice creams. Through today.
Mrs. Fields: You can get sweet treats in a Heroes Collection cookie tin, which honors health care workers.
Outback Steakhouse: Get 10% off your check with valid ID.
Scooter’s Coffee: Health care workers can get a free drink of any size today with a valid ID.
Sonny’s BBQ: With verified eligibility you’ll be emailed a coupon for a free Pork Big Deal meal. Through Thursday.
Starbucks: First responders and health care workers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee through the end of May.
Retail deals
ASICS: Medical professionals and first responders, including nurses, get 40% off products. You’ll get a promo code with verified nurse status.
Amazon: Get a selection of free medical drama books, specially curated for nurses.
Adidas: Get 30% off in-store and online, and 20% off at factory outlets, when you verify your status with ID.me.
All Seasons Uniforms: Scrubs, lab coats, cleanroom clothing and all other medical apparel is 20% off with code NURSE20.
Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off and free shipping on mattresses, pillows, sheets and/or foundations with verified ID via ID.me.
Costco: Get a $20 shopping card when you join.
Lenovo: Take an extra 5% off products sitewide, excluding doorbuster deals and select clearance products, with verified ID.me.
L.L.Bean: Get 15% off one purchase online, in stores or by phone after verifying employment status through SheerID.
Lululemon: Their 15% discount for nurses is good all year.
Nike: Get a one-time-use promo code for 10% off when you verify your profession with SheerID.
Purple: Take 10% off any order at purple.com or in-store, after verifying status through SheerID.
Reebok: 50% off online purchases.
Ring: Get 20% off select Ring Doorbell products.
Rothy’s: Take 20% off a pair of washable shoes, after verifying your status.
Samsung: Get up to 30% off through the First Responders Offers Program. As a special bonus, nurses can get their device’s cracked screen repaired for a $49.99 From May 17 to June 6.
Sketchers: 30% off your purchase, with free shipping.
Sleep Number: Take 20% off select mattresses, bases and bedding. Through June 6.
Under Armour: Nurse can get 20% off all year.
