Now you can make Disney’s gourmet mac and cheese at home

Food & Recipes | 33 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Magic Kingdom shares recipes during its Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Many people turn to comfort food during times of stress, and mac and cheese is probably in your top five dishes. Now you can add a gourmet twist to your favorite, thanks to Disney.

During its Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, the park is sharing some of its favorite recipes from the event.

“This festival celebrates the best of global food and drink across six continents with authentic ingredients, cooking techniques, and presentations so it was a challenge to narrow them down to just a handful of top tastes,” wrote Karen McClintock, food & beverage content relations manager at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Disney shares its recipe for Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Topped with Herbed Panko. Image courtesy of Disney Parks and Resorts
Credit: Disney Parks and Resorts

The festival has an actual Mac & Cheese Marketplace, hosted by Boursin Cheese. It’s star dish is Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Topped with Herbed Panko.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

Toasted Panko:

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • Coarse salt, to taste

Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese:

  • 1 (16 ounce) box cavatappi pasta or elbow macaroni
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 8 cups whole milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1/2 pound white cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 pound yellow cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 3 (5.2-ounce) Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheels, divided
  • Coarse salt, to taste
  • White pepper, to taste

Directions

For Toasted Panko:

Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add panko and stir until combined. Toast in pan for 3-5 minutes until golden brown. Remove from heat; salt to taste. Set aside.

For Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese:

  • Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain well. Set aside keeping warm.
  • Melt butter in 5-quart saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly, until a blonde roux, approximately 4 minutes.
  • Add milk, garlic powder, onion powder, and mustard powder and bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes, until thickened.
  • Fold in both shredded cheddar cheeses and two Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheels. Blend with immersion blender until cheese has melted and smooth.
  • Season to taste with salt and white pepper.
  • Add hot, cooked pasta with cheese sauce and mix until combined and divide evenly into 6-8 bowls.
  • Cut remaining Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese wheel into 6-8 pieces or crumble into a small dish.
  • Top Gourmet Macaroni and Cheesewith toasted panko and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese pieces or crumbles.
  • Serve immediately

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe.

