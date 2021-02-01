How to see the Sistine Chapel without leaving Atlanta

Seen at the Vienna Cathedral, the Oculus at the World Trade Center and the World Financial Center in Shanghai, this showcase features awe-inspiring reproductions of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes displayed in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The exhibit highlights 34 reproductions mostly created in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the details of these masterpieces.

Now the exhibit will be at the Westside Cultural Arts Center, on 10th Street in Midtown.