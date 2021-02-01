How to see the Sistine Chapel without leaving Atlanta

Until this month, you would have to fly to Rome to see the splendor of the Sistine Chapel. Now, Michelangelo’s masterpiece is coming to Atlanta in a traveling exhibit.
Seen at the Vienna Cathedral, the Oculus at the World Trade Center and the World Financial Center in Shanghai, this showcase features awe-inspiring reproductions of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes displayed in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The exhibit highlights 34 reproductions mostly created in their original size, allowing visitors to observe all the details of these masterpieces.
Now the exhibit will be at the Westside Cultural Arts Center, on 10th Street in Midtown.
“We are excited to bring this exhibition to Atlanta,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE Attraction, Inc., producer of the Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition. “We’re certain that Atlantans and guests from the Southeast will be impressed with these masterworks.”
If you’ve been to Vatican City and seen the famous ceiling, you remember standing in the chapel and having to look up to see Michelangelo’s creation. This exhibit brings that art down to eye level, so you can see “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement” from a new perspective.
“We are thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind exhibition, giving the people of Atlanta the opportunity to immerse themselves in artwork and history, especially during a time when travel is limited.” said Joseph Barrera, director of operations for Westside Cultural Arts Center. “Visitors from all over will be able to explore Michelangelo’s prominent works in an innovative space, here in Atlanta’s West Midtown.”
Early bird tickets are on sale now and available through Feb. 12 at www.chapelsistine.com. Prices are:
Children 5 & under: Free
17 & under: $8
Seniors, military and college students: $10
Adults: $15
Regular pricing begins Feb. 13 and will be available on the venue’s website. Tickets will be timed to limit capacity and ensure social distancing. Audio devices in English and Spanish are available to rent to enhance each guest’s experience. For more information on Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition, please visit www.chapelsistine.com.