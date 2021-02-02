New ranking shows just how cheesy Atlanta is

Perhaps surprisingly, San Francisco came out on top of the list, ranking at No. 1 in the total number of cheese stores per 100,000 residents. In second place was Madison, Wisconsin, which is the largest manufacturer of cheese. Rounding out the top five are Pasadena, California, Chicago and Atlanta, which came in at No. 5.

Georiga’s capital city had an overall score of 33.71, ranking at No. 5 in cheese availability and No. 10 when it comes to cheese-indulgent activities.

Other key metrics for Atlanta include coming in 49th place for the number of cheese factories/plants in the city, 1st for the presence of Cheesecake Factory locations and 7th for the number of cheesesteak restaurants per 100,000 residents. Atlanta also came in 8th for the number of cheese-related events and 74th for the average per-pound cost of local cheese.