Ranking: Here’s where you can get the best chicken wings in Georgia

“This Georgia institution has been slinging wings since 1982 when the first J.R. Crickets opened in midtown Atlanta,” Eat This, Not That said. “The award-winning wings are smoked and then finished on a char grill. The restaurant keeps things simple with a handful of sauces done right.”

Here, you can stick to the original buffalo wing sauce or choose from buffalo barbecue and Southern sweet style barbecue sauces. You can also choose the lemony pepper seasoning, or elect to eat it the way Paper Boi and his pal Darius received theirs in a first season episode of FX’s “Atlanta:” lemon pepper wet.

However, the custom order wasn’t originally an official menu item at J.R. Crickets, which has locations throughout metro Atlanta. It’s more commonly associated with another Atlanta-based wing eatery, American Deli.

“We just thought it would be funny to see somebody get hooked up at J.R. Crickets by getting that option that isn’t even really available,” Stone Mountain native and “Atlanta” screenwriter Stephen Glover told the AJC in 2017 of the famed scene. “That would be like the best of both worlds. The box glowing just helped sell the feeling of how magical that would be.”

That year, J.R. Crickets officially added lemon pepper wet to its menu.