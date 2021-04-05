Oreo lovers rejoice: Krispy Kreme introduces two new doughnuts

The collaboration runs through April 18 and marks the first time in Krispy Kreme’s 84-year history that they’ve teamed with another entity.

It also follows the doughnut shop offering a free original glazed doughnut to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card. That promotion is offered all year long.

While some appreciated the gesture, there was also some controversy that ensued, as some raised concerns about the health impacts of eating a doughnut daily.

“Like many sweet treats, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are an occasional indulgence best enjoyed in moderation,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement to Insider. “And we know that’s how most of our guests enjoy our doughnuts. We’re certainly not asking people to get a free Original Glazed doughnut every day, we’re just making it available through the end of the year, especially given that not every group is eligible to get vaccinated yet.”