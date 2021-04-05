Oreo lovers rejoice: Krispy Kreme introduces two new doughnuts

Starting today, Krispy Kreme is doing something they never have before: partnering with another brand for a new glaze.
The Winston-Salem-based company is teaming with Oreo to collaborate on creating a new way for people who love cookies and doughnuts to enjoy both in harmony.
“We’ve taken everything fans love about Oreo Cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer said in a press release.
For a limited time, customers can visit their local shop to grab two Oreo-fied pastries: an Oreo cookie glazed doughnut and an Oreo cookie over-the-top doughnut.
The first one is an original glazed doughnut covered in a rich oreo cookie glaze. It’s filled with cookies and “kreme” and finished with a drizzle of icing and Oreo cookie pieces. For Oreo lovers who want a taste of the cookie in overdrive, the latter doughnut should satisfy their craving. It’s an Oreo cookie glazed doughnut with “kreme” filling and cookies on top complete with a drizzle of chocolate icing and an Oreo cookie wafer.
The collaboration runs through April 18 and marks the first time in Krispy Kreme’s 84-year history that they’ve teamed with another entity.
It also follows the doughnut shop offering a free original glazed doughnut to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card. That promotion is offered all year long.
While some appreciated the gesture, there was also some controversy that ensued, as some raised concerns about the health impacts of eating a doughnut daily.
“Like many sweet treats, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are an occasional indulgence best enjoyed in moderation,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement to Insider. “And we know that’s how most of our guests enjoy our doughnuts. We’re certainly not asking people to get a free Original Glazed doughnut every day, we’re just making it available through the end of the year, especially given that not every group is eligible to get vaccinated yet.”