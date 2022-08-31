Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ focuses on Jeffery Dahmer for third season

Netflix has announced the third season of their hit docuseries, “Conversations With a Killer” will focus on Jeffery Dahmer.
Dahmer is known for the gruesome murders of 16 men in Wisconsin over a four year period. Outrage overcame the city in the 1990s, with many demanding to know why Dahmer hadn’t been caught earlier.
The series’ previous seasons, 2019′s “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” and last year’s “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes,” were both big hits for the streaming giant.
Dahmer’s crimes have been covered before in at least seven documentaries and films, but Netflix says that this season is different.
The series will include “never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens,” Netflix told Variety.
While this project will be more of a documentary, Netflix also plans to release a scripted limited series about Dahmer called “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as Dahmer.
“The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes” is a three-part documentary available on Netflix on Oct 7.
