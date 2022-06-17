Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’-inspired competition series with a record-setting cash prize

“We’re grateful for (director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s) support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Netflix’s VP of unscripted and documentary series to The Hollywood Reporter after the show was announced at Banff World Media Festival earlier this week.

Released in September of last year, “Squid Game” follows the story of Seong Gi-hun, a single father and gambling addict who joins the game for a chance to win the huge cash prize. He joins 455 other players dealing with financial strife to play a series of children’s games, where the price of losing is death.