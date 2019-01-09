Your insider’s guide to Atlanta Center for Civil and Human Rights

Before you head to Atlanta's Center for Civil and Human Rights, this is what you need to know.

Location: 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta, Ga. 30313 in downtown Atlanta, 678-999-8990.

Where should you park? The World of Coca-Cola parking deck (126 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta, Ga. 30313) is the closest available parking to the Center and costs $10 per vehicle per day. Some lot parking is available near Centennial Olympic Park.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $21.77 for adults; $19.59 for students (ages 13-17, seniors, active military and educators; $17.41 for children ages 7-12; children ages 3 and younger receive free admission.

What is the best way to get cheap tickets? Tickets purchased as part of a group are cheapest. There is a variety of ticket deals throughout the year. The best way to find out about these discounts is to subscribe to the Center's free e-newsletter: www.civilandhumanrights.org/e-newsletter/. CityPass can be a good deal too, especially if out of town guests are planning to hit a few tourist hot spots.

When is the best time to visit? Crowds are at their lowest levels from Aug. 1- Sept. 1. On weekdays throughout the year, the crowd dwindles as closing time nears (no entry after 4 p.m.).

When is the Center the busiest? Fridays and Saturdays are always the busiest days at the Center.

How much time does it take to experience the Center? Be sure to enter before 4 p.m. to gain entry. Leave at least 90 minutes to experience the museum fully.

What type of bag can you bring in with you? Small bags are permitted. Large bags are not. The Center does not offer bag or coat check.

Can you bring food in with you? Food is permitted in the atrium but not in the galleries. The gift shop sells snacks. Chewing gum, lozenges, candy and water bottles are not allowed in the galleries.

Are strollers welcome? Children in single strollers are welcome in the Center's galleries but during particularly busy attendance times, stroller use may be limited. “Front-facing baby carriers are permitted and encouraged.”

Is photography allowed? The Center allows "discreet photo and video cameras for personal use." Photography is not allowed within "Voice to the Voiceless: The Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr., Collection." Be sure to be mindful of the visitors around you when attempting to photograph and record video. No flash photography is allowed.

Where is the best place to take a selfie? The Center suggests three locations: the front lobby at the Paula Scher Mural, the Fountain outside and in front of the MLK mural near the second floor stairs.

What else do you need to know? The Center says, "People are always curious about the event spaces we offer. The Center provides a unique venue space that accommodates everything from corporate events and conferences, to weddings, holiday parties and intimate dinners. Anyone may rent the entire facility, including our exhibit spaces, or simply utilize our state-of-the-art Special Event Room and Pre-Function Lobby."

Insider tip: Before you visit the Center, check out their social media accounts to see what you can expect. You can follow them on Instagram and Twitter at @ctr4chr and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ctr4chr/

For more information visit www.civilandhumanrights.org.

