ajc logo
X

Morrow man to compete in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

Caption
This Is What's Really Inside Your Hot Dog.Every time you bite into a juicy hot dog.you might find yourself pushing its potential contents to the back of your mind.But if you'd like to know what you're eating, here's the lowdown.No matter if your hot dog is made of beef, pork or chicken, they all start with "trimmings.".This is a more pleasant term for leftover meat cuts such as fatty tissue, sinewy muscle, head meat and sometimes liver."Trimmings" can also include blood, skin and feet, and it's all USDA-approved.Once combined, the gristle is precooked to kill bacteria and formed into a paste.At this point, any number of additives could be introduced.The meat paste is then pumped into casings to attain its shape.Then the franks are rinsed, the casing is removed, and they are ready for consumption.If you'd like to stick with muscle tissue instead of organs, feet and blood, opt for hot dogs labeled "all beef" or "all pork."

Life
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
This will be Gideon Oji’s sixth appearance in the July 4th event

How many hot dogs can you fit in a 6′9″, 225-pound frame? If you’re Gideon Oji, that would be 38.

The Morrow resident will take part in Nathan’s Famous 2021 July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest this weekend.

ExploreWhy Atlanta is a top city to celebrate July Fourth

In his previous Nathan’s competitions, Oji ate:

2019: 34, for seventh place

2018: 37.5, for sixth place

2017: 36, for sixth place

2016: 38, for fourth place

2015: 19, for 14th place

ExploreParades, festivals and more: July 4th celebrations around Atlanta

Oji, 29, is ranked the No. 7 eater in the world by Major League Eating and is the World Kale Eating Champion. He consumed 25.5 16-ounce kale salads in 8 minutes.

In 2019, he won $2,500 when he ate 57 ears of corn in 12 minutes to be crowned the Sweet Corn Champion at the Sweet Corn Fiesta in Florida.

The native of Zaire, Nigeria, played basketball at Clayton State, last dribbling the ball in 2015. “Since then, he’s traded in his sneakers and shorts for a bib, to keep crumbs from dribbling down his shirt,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote in a 2018 profile.

Although the Nathan’s event is open to the public this year after being closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, you don’t have to fly to New York to watch Oji compete. ESPN’s coverage will begin at noon.

ExploreWhere to see fireworks in and around Atlanta

“It is encouraging to hold this event live for fans, who last year were unable to celebrate July 4 as they traditionally do,” James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants at Nathan’s Famous, told Major League Eating. “Next year, we hope to return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues, where we have held this event for decade after decade.”

According to Major League Eating archives, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has occurred each July 4th in Coney Island, NY, since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened his legendary restaurant. MLE, the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, sanctions the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Circuit, ensuring the contests are judged professionally and that safety standards are in place at each event.

In Other News
1
These movies, series are leaving Netflix beginning July 5
2
Visit Georgia’s best beach before a night out
3
SUCCESS STORY / Michael Hearn, 57: From 440 pounds to 235 pounds
4
Why Atlanta is a top city to celebrate July Fourth
5
Horizon Theatre’s Young Playwrights Festival takes off
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top