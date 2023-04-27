Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is ‘doing better’ following Atlanta hospitalization

Explore Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta for unspecified medical condition

According to People, an incident occurred off set and Foxx was transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. A stunt double and another individual have been standing in for the actor on set since the incident.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Foxx has been in Georgia filming “Back in Action,” a Netflix original movie starring the Academy Award winning actor, Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

“Back in Action” will be Diaz’s first major film appearance since announcing her retirement from acting four years ago. Foxx is credited with having convinced Diaz to return to the big screen for the upcoming action-comedy directed by “Horrible Bosses’” Seth Gordon.