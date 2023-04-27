Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is ‘doing better’ following Atlanta hospitalization

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta earlier this month while shooting a film in the city, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx. Now fellow Hollywood icon Martin Lawrence has come forward with an update on the Academy Award-winning actor’s status.
“I hear he’s doing better, from what I hear,” Lawrence told EXTRA. “My prayers go out for him every night, and I just wish the best for him. (He’s) one of the best that we got in Hollywood, not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”
The reason for Foxx’s hospitalization is still unclear, but the actor’s daughter took to Instagram on April 12 to shed some light on the matter.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
According to People, an incident occurred off set and Foxx was transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. A stunt double and another individual have been standing in for the actor on set since the incident.
“He’s OK, thank God,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”
Foxx has been in Georgia filming “Back in Action,” a Netflix original movie starring the Academy Award winning actor, Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.
“Back in Action” will be Diaz’s first major film appearance since announcing her retirement from acting four years ago. Foxx is credited with having convinced Diaz to return to the big screen for the upcoming action-comedy directed by “Horrible Bosses’” Seth Gordon.
About the Author