Marietta Greek Festival back on for 2021

In Greece, meander is the well-known pattern that adorns many structures. At the Marietta Greek Festival, meander will be how you enjoy the food and entertainment this year.
After having to cancel the festival last year because of the pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-thru called “Opa to Go.”
Credit: Handout
“We missed you all in 2020 but are excited to share our φιλοξενία — Greek hospitality — with you all in this new, drive-thru only format,” the festival’s hosts wrote on its Facebook page.
Although you’ll have to stay in your car as you meander through the parking lot of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, you won’t miss out on Greek entertainment and homemade food.
Food options range from chicken oreganato or souvlaki platter for $12 to Kourambiethes — traditional butter cookies sprinkled with powdered sugar — for $4. You can check out the offerings ahead of the festival on the event’s website.
In addition to music by the George Karras Band, the amphitheater will be filled with dancing from various regions of Greece.
Note that you’ll have to wear a mask when interacting with those working at the festival.
The festival begins 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, and ends 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
DETAILS
Marietta Greek Festival
4-8 p.m. Friday, May 14
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 15
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16
Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road NE, Marietta, GA 30066-4660