Marietta Greek Festival back on for 2021

Food options range from chicken oreganato or souvlaki platter for $12 to Kourambiethes — traditional butter cookies sprinkled with powdered sugar — for $4. You can check out the offerings ahead of the festival on the event’s website.

In addition to music by the George Karras Band, the amphitheater will be filled with dancing from various regions of Greece.

Note that you’ll have to wear a mask when interacting with those working at the festival.

The festival begins 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, and ends 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

DETAILS

Marietta Greek Festival

4-8 p.m. Friday, May 14

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 15

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road NE, Marietta, GA 30066-4660

www.mariettagreekfestival.com