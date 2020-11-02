VOTE: What is your favorite charitable project in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
With the holidays on the horizon, many people think about ways to help others during a time of giving. With the coronavirus pandemic turning communities on their ears, however, more people than ever are in need of help — and have been for months.
Metro Atlantans have been pitching in to provide food, clothing and other assistance to their neighbors in need. In addition to charitable projects that have been around for years, new organizations have formed since the pandemic hit.
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: What is your favorite charitable project in metro Atlanta?
Here are your choices:
It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every charity in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced Nov. 9.