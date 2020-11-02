Get into the holidays with virtual paint and sip party

A $20 plus tax, admission will get a guest a canvas that they can pick up from the studio. There are also supplies that are not included that participants should be prepared to gather on their own, including paper towels, a table cover and a cup of water to clean brushes.

Attendees should be aware of two deadlines for registration: Friday, Dec. 11 for shipping and Tuesday, Dec. 15 for pickup in metro Atlanta. Virtual guests should also keep an eye on their email to receive a link to join the Zoom class when it’s time to sip and paint.

Not just limited to paint parties, BE! Creative Arts Center also hosts remote dance parties. Owner Torion Harden, who opened the arts center in 2016, recently hosted a virtual dance party that required no experience from participants. Initially operating at a facility, the space transitioned to a mobile and virtual spot within the first four years of business.

Now, people from metro Atlanta and beyond can join in on the fun from the comfort of their own homes.

Virtual Paint Party with BE! Creative - Diva Santa

7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Zoom link to be sent via email

Cost: $20-$37