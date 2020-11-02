Get into the holidays with virtual paint and sip party

The holidays are around the corner and those seeking a way to celebrate with fun and safety in mind can turn to an upcoming event from an Atlanta-based spot known for mobile and virtual dance and paint parties.
BE! Creative Arts Center is hosting the latter on Friday, Dec. 18 where adult attendees get to sip on their favorite drink and paint a diva Santa.
“Join us for an opportunity to release, relax and have fun with paint. Settle down in your comfortable attire, with your beverage of choice, and some quarantine snacks and let’s be creative.....together. We’ll send you a link to our live streaming virtual paint party via Zoom video conferencing software!” read the event description.
Prices vary for registration depending on the art supplies guests need or the method of receiving them.
For $37 plus tax, guests will be shipped a paint kit complete with a canvas, brushes, acrylic paint, paper plates for mixing and a color copy of the paint selection along with admission.
A $20 plus tax, admission will get a guest a canvas that they can pick up from the studio. There are also supplies that are not included that participants should be prepared to gather on their own, including paper towels, a table cover and a cup of water to clean brushes.
Attendees should be aware of two deadlines for registration: Friday, Dec. 11 for shipping and Tuesday, Dec. 15 for pickup in metro Atlanta. Virtual guests should also keep an eye on their email to receive a link to join the Zoom class when it’s time to sip and paint.
Not just limited to paint parties, BE! Creative Arts Center also hosts remote dance parties. Owner Torion Harden, who opened the arts center in 2016, recently hosted a virtual dance party that required no experience from participants. Initially operating at a facility, the space transitioned to a mobile and virtual spot within the first four years of business.
Now, people from metro Atlanta and beyond can join in on the fun from the comfort of their own homes.
Virtual Paint Party with BE! Creative - Diva Santa
7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Zoom link to be sent via email
Cost: $20-$37