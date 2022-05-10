Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say

Realtor.com first reported that a management company with ties to the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music wonder purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for $5.65 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed through the Fulton County property records that a real estate company named The Mirage Real Estate Trust purchased the mansion located in Sandy Springs.

The real estate company’s name is notably similar to that of Mirage Entertainment Inc., a talent agency of which Mariah Carey is the CEO, and shares a California mailing address with Carey’s agency.