Mariah Carey Teases , ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Video.Carey took to Twitter after the Halloween weekend to tease the impending holiday season with a humorous video.First, the iconic singer is seen near a bunch of pumpkins that say "It's not time," while holding a baseball bat.Then, as the clock strikes midnight, .Carey smashes the pumpkins, and her holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," starts playing.A quick shot of a present with "11/5" on it also appears, .which suggests fans can expect something new from her on that date.At the end of the video, text comes on screen that reads.It's time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!, Mariah Carey, via Twitter.Carey's holiday single has been a hit since it was released in 1994