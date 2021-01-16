Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lists Atlanta estate for $7.5 million

The French country manor is 14,791 square feet and has eight bedrooms.

According to the listing, “the home overlooks a pristine lake, lush pastures and in the distance a working 12 stall barn, riding arena with viewing deck, hay barn and a 1867 farmhouse with historic log cabin.”

Last September, Johnson on Instagram noted how he had to rip out his home’s front gate out a brick wall when a power outage caused it to not open. That gate was from a mansion he had rented in another part of the city so it’s unclear if he ever lived in the Powder Springs home, according to Yahoo News.

The property on sale is an unusually large parcel of land in Powder Springs, where the median home sale price has been $274,000 over the past year, according to Redfin.

On Forbes magazine’s most recent survey of the 100 richest celebrities, Johnson came in 10th, with an estimated $87.5 million earned.

Johnson has shot several movies in metro Atlanta in recent years, including two films set to come out later this year: Netflix’s “Red Notice” starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Johnson and “Jungle Cruise” featuring Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons. He also shot the second season of NBC reality show “Titan Games” at Atlanta Metro Studios last year and is in production with NBC’s upcoming comedy “Young Roc” there.

Media representatives for Johnson did not immediately respond to a question seeking comment about the residence.

