List of top slang terms of 2023 include ‘sheesh,’ ‘bet’ and ‘sus’

Your teenager might be a little “salty” when they discover you’ve deciphered their slang. Preply, an online language learning platform, has released its list of the most commonly used slang terms among teenagers.

According to the platform, only 3 in 5 parents said they “tried to keep up” with the terminology, often relying on Google to explain slang. Of the 600 parents surveyed, only 2% knew every word on the list.

While slang is constantly evolving, Preply found around 30 terms that were used across broad swaths of teenagers. “Sus” — from suspicious, meaning questionable, suspect or dishonest — was the top slang terms among teens.