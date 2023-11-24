Woman with rare kidney disease finds donor on TikTok

Explore Nursing school campus revamped as a domestic violence shelter

In the 2022 video, Hallum filmed herself with a typical TikTok “POV” caption: “POV: I overhear you say you have an O blood type and healthy kidneys,” before mouthing the words from a “Mandalorian” clip, “You have something I want.”

The video accumulated more than 172,000 views; including one from Savannah Stallbaumer who responded, “How do I get tested?”

“Imagine I actually can, like, help this girl, and I didn’t do anything about it?” Stallbaumer recalled thinking.

A few months after being tested, Stallbaumer was told she was a perfect match. she then got share the news with Hallum in person, holding a sign that read “BREAKING NEWS: You’re getting a new kidney.”

“To know that Savannah, who only knew me from the internet, was so willing to give up a part of herself, it was incredibly humbling,” said Hallum. “It definitely does not feel like something life-changing has happened, even though it has. And I think there’s a certain beauty to that.”