Rick Ross is looking for a personal flight attendant with ‘positive vibes’

If getting paid to travel the world sounds good to you, then you might want to consider working for rapper Rick Ross.
Ross took to Instagram with a job opportunity for someone who wants to become his personal flight attendant on his private jet, a Gulfstream G550 called Maybach Air.
“I need me a professional and an amazing cabin attendant,” Ross said in the post. “I am looking for you. I can’t wait to find you.”
Duties include overseeing a cabin with multiple guests, and preparing and serving food for guests. Knowledge of CPR is a must too, due to Ross’ previous experience with seizures.
The salary range is between $85,000 and $115,000, and candidates who are serious and have experience — as well as “positive vibes” — are encouraged to send their resume to: tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.
“Let’s travel the world,” Ross says in the video. “Let’s be about our business. Let’s be professional.”
