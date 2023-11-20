Rick Ross is looking for a personal flight attendant with ‘positive vibes’

“I need me a professional and an amazing cabin attendant,” Ross said in the post. “I am looking for you. I can’t wait to find you.”

Duties include overseeing a cabin with multiple guests, and preparing and serving food for guests. Knowledge of CPR is a must too, due to Ross’ previous experience with seizures.

The salary range is between $85,000 and $115,000, and candidates who are serious and have experience — as well as “positive vibes” — are encouraged to send their resume to: tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

“Let’s travel the world,” Ross says in the video. “Let’s be about our business. Let’s be professional.”