LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Five

According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, FELV is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting an estimated 2% to 3% of all cats within the U.S.

“Five is such a loving boy!” The feline’s adoption page said. “He always wants to be near people, and you’ll never be bored with him around. He’s a bit chunky but don’t let that fool you, he loves poking his nose everywhere and is always eager to play. Whether it’s string toys, small plushies, or even just your hands, Five is ready to pounce! Every time you come home, he’ll come running to greet you and headbutt you for pets.

“Don’t let his FELV+ status deter you, he is perfectly healthy and just needs good food and lots of love (to) stay that way! Unfortunately, this means he cannot come into contact with other cats, or they may catch FELV. He also cannot be allowed to freely roam outside. However, if you have an outdoor enclosure or want to take him on walks, he loves the outside world! He would be a great companion for someone who is home a lot and wants a devoted companion.”

