LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Five

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Five is looking for his forever home
Five is a two-year-old, male cat with FELV+ status, which means Five suffers from the feline leukemia virus.
According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, FELV is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting an estimated 2% to 3% of all cats within the U.S.
“Five is such a loving boy!” The feline’s adoption page said. “He always wants to be near people, and you’ll never be bored with him around. He’s a bit chunky but don’t let that fool you, he loves poking his nose everywhere and is always eager to play. Whether it’s string toys, small plushies, or even just your hands, Five is ready to pounce! Every time you come home, he’ll come running to greet you and headbutt you for pets.
“Don’t let his FELV+ status deter you, he is perfectly healthy and just needs good food and lots of love (to) stay that way! Unfortunately, this means he cannot come into contact with other cats, or they may catch FELV. He also cannot be allowed to freely roam outside. However, if you have an outdoor enclosure or want to take him on walks, he loves the outside world! He would be a great companion for someone who is home a lot and wants a devoted companion.”
